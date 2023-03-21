Anant Goenka Resigns: All You Need To Know About CEAT's Former CEO

On March 20, 2023, CEAT Limited, the multinational tyre manufacturing company owned by the RPG Group, announced a change in its upper management. As per the meeting held by the Board of Directors of CEAT Limited, Anant Goenka, the current MD and CEO of CEAT, has been appointed as the new Vice Chairman of CEAT w.e.f. April 1, 2023.

This announcement follows Anant Goenka’s resignation from his current position as the MD and CEO of CEAT after a 10-year-long stint in the position. While Anant Goenka moves on to become the Vice Chairman of CEAT, Arnab Banerjee, the current Chief Operating Officer of CEAT, will be taking charge as the new MD and CEO w.e.f. April 1, 2023.