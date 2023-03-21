Who Is Arnab Banerjee, The New CEO & MD Of CEAT Ltd

Know more about Arnab Banerjee, his current role, salary, past experience, education, etc.
Arnab Banerjee’s appointment as CEAT Ltd's CEO and MD came after Anant Goenka resigned. The company said that this appointment will be effective from April 1, 2023.
Currently, Arnab Banerjee serves as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of . He joined the company in 2005 as Vice President, Sales and Marketing.
Under Banerjee’s leadership at CEAT over the last 15 years, the company has seen innovations in its sales and distribution strategy, marketing initiatives, manufacturing flexibility and seamless supply chain processes.
As per the CEAT annual report for the year 2022, Arnab Banerjee's remuneration was ₹296.31 Lakh (₹2.96 Crore), which includes a salary of ₹275.86 Lakh and other benefits worth over ₹20 lakhs.
Arnab Banerjee has an executive experience of over 30 years. He has worked with CEAT, Marico and Berger Paints during this period.
Arnab Banerjee is an alumnus of the Harvard Business School, where he pursued the Advanced Management Program. Before this, Banerjee completed his B.Tech at IIT Kharagpur and his Post Graduate Diploma in Management at IIM Kolkata.