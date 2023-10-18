Orient Cement Issues Clarification Amid Reports On Stake Sale To Adani

The Chandrakant Birla-owned Orient Cement Ltd. has said it is not privy to any discussion, amid media reports of stake sale of the company to the Adani Group.

The cement maker will promptly comply with disclosure obligations "if and when the company becomes aware of any information/event warranting a disclosure", it said in a clarification.

"We further wish to clarify that at present, there is no material information/announcement, including impending announcement, which in the opinion of the company may have a bearing on the price/volume behaviour of the scrip," the statement said.