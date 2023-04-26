Mankind Pharma IPO Subscription Status: Day 2 Live Updates

Mankind Pharma Ltd. launched its initial public offering on April 25.

The IPO was subscribed 14% as of 5:00 p.m. on the first day, with institutional investors subscribing 0.08 times, non-institutional investors subscribing 33%, and retail investors with a 10% subscription.

The IPO of the Delhi-based pharmaceutical and healthcare products maker includes an offer for the sale of around 4 crore shares, according to its red herring prospectus filed with markets regulator SEBI. Mankind Pharma is looking at a market value of Rs 43,264 crore at the upper end of the price band of Rs 1,026–1,080 apiece.