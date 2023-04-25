Mankind Pharma IPO Subscription Status: Day 1 Live Updates

The company has set aside 35% of the net offer for individual investors, 50% for qualified institutional buyers, and 15% for non-institutional buyers.

The issue size is 10%, and ChrysCapital and Capital International are divesting 2.5% of their holdings each. Post-offer, the promoter's shareholding will be 76.5%.

The company will not receive any portion of the proceeds from the offer, it said in its red herring prospectus.