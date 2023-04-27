LTIMindtree Q4 Results: Profit In Line With Estimates, Board Recommends Final Dividend

LTIMindtree Ltd. reported revenue growth in a quarter when several of its peers faltered amid a banking crisis in their biggest market.

Revenue of the Bengaluru-based IT services firm rose 0.82% over the previous months to Rs 8,691 crore in the quarter ended March 31, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. That compares with the Rs 8,832.47 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.