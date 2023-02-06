ITC Q3 Review: Most Analysts Raise Target Price On Earnings Beat

Most analysts raised their target price for ITC Ltd. and expect the hotel-to-cigarette conglomerate to 'outperform' the industry in the coming quarters.

The company's third-quarter net profit rose 23% year-on-year to Rs 5,006.65 crore, according to its exchange filing on Friday. That compares with the Rs 4,700 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg. Ebitda and revenues, too, jumped during the quarter with significantly better-than-expected growth across segments, especially cigarettes and FMCG, though it was partially offset by lower agribusiness.

Cigarette volume growth of 15% demonstrates a clawback of market share from the illicit industry given a stable taxation regime backed by deterrent government actions. FMCG grew 18.3%, with a three-year CAGR of 13.5%, led by growth in foods and discretionary/out-of-home categories, with 128 basis point margin expansion with the easing of input cost inflation. Other verticals like hotels, paper, and paperboards also performed well in the third quarter. Only the agri business declined 37.1% over the previous year due to export restrictions on wheat and rice imposed by the government.

Analysts expect the company's outperformance to continue.

The 16% hike in National Calamity Contingent Duty on specified cigarettes announced during the Budget 2023 after three years translates into a mere 1.5–3% hike in cigarette taxation, analysts said. Overall, it has a nominal impact, and accordingly, it is positive for cigarette companies. ITC, being the largest legal player, will be a key beneficiary.

Of the 36 analysts tracking the company, 34 maintain a ‘buy’, two suggest a ‘hold’, and none recommend 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of the 12-month target prices implies an upside of 7.2%.