ITC Q3 Results: Profit Beats Estimates, Margin Improves

ITC Ltd.’s quarterly profit rose, beating estimates, bolstered by continued growth in cigarette business even as weakness in farm business persisted.

Net profit attributable to the owner of Aashirvaad and Sunfeast brands rose 23% over a year earlier to Rs 5,006.65 crore in the quarter ended December, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 4,700 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Revenue of India’s largest cigarette maker increased 4% year-on-year to Rs 19,020.65 crore, against a forecast of Rs 18,300 crore.

ITC Q3 Key Highlights (YoY)

Operating profit rose 20% to Rs 6,704.7 crore, against an estimate of Rs 6,300 crore.

Margin reported at 35.2% against 30.5%.

Cigarette segment revenue rose 16.2% to Rs 8,085.72 crore, as the business continues to counter illicit trade.

Revenue of the remaining FMCG business rose 18.3% to Rs 4,848.95 crore, aided by price hikes.

Hotel revenue jumped 49.19% to Rs 739.32 crore as travel demand surged.

Agri-business revenue fell 35.9% to Rs 3,305.21 crore, driven by wheat, rice and leaf tobacco exports.

Paperboards, paper and packaging segment revenue increased 12.6% to Rs 2,305.54 crore.

The board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 6 per share for the current financial year.

Shares of ITC closed 0.5% higher on Friday before the results were declared, compared with a 1.35% gain for Nifty 50.