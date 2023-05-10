Go First Insolvency Case: SMBC Aviation Files Appeal Against NCLT Order

SMBC Aviation Capital, which is one of the lessors of Go First, has filed an appeal against the National Company Law Tribunal's order that was passed in favour of the airline on Wednesday.

The appeal is to be heard before the chairman's court of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal on Thursday.

The NCLT has granted a full moratorium to Go First and appointed Abhilash Lal of Alvarez and Marsal Holdings LLC as the insolvency resolution professional. He has been directed to make sure that the staff of the airline is not laid off. A sum of Rs 5 crore has to be deposited by the suspended board of directors with the IRP to meet any immediate expenses.