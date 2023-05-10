Go First Admitted To Insolvency

The Delhi bench of the National Company Law Tribunal has admitted Go First into insolvency. The tribunal declared a moratorium and appointed Abhilash Lal from Alvarez & Marsal as the interim resolution professional.

The suspended board of directors have been asked to extend support to the IRP, and the suspended management asked to deposit Rs 5 crore for immediate expenses.

The bench has also asked the IRP to ensure no layoffs take place at Go First.

The airline had filed a voluntary insolvency application on May 2 citing severe fund crunch. It attributed its insolvent state to U.S. engine maker Pratt & Whitney's "defective and failing engines".

Go First had prayed before the bench to pass an interim moratorium saying aircraft are the biggest assets of a company and if such an interim moratorium is not passed, those could be seized by the lessors.

Senior Advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul appearing on behalf of the airline submitted that the petition meets all procedural requirements under the insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 to grant an interim moratorium.

The lessors however submitted that such a case does not warrant an interim moratorium as such a step would bar them from taking any step against the airline. Senior Advocate Arun Kathpalia appearing on behalf of the lessors had submitted that such a step would stop third parties who are not present before the bench to take any steps against the airline.