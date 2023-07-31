Gaming Industry Proposes Different Valuation Method Ahead Of GST Council Meet

Gaming companies are expecting a revision in how the 28% tax is levied to avoid repetition ahead of the 51st GST Council meeting.

According to some members of the industry, the GST Council should consider imposing a tax on gross gaming revenue or using net deposits as the method of valuation instead of levying a 28% tax on full face value at the start of an individual game.

The 51st Goods and Services Tax Council will be meeting virtually on Aug. 2, less than a month since its last meeting on July 11.

While the GST Council had recommended a 28% levy on the full face value of bets in the case of online gaming, there are still some issues that require clarity, according to Abhishek Jain, national head and partner—indirect tax at KPMG.

According to him, the modus (or manner) of levy, distinction qua (with regard to) casinos, taxation of platform fees, and credit for inputs and payouts are some of the issues that require detailed consideration.