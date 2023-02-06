Divi’s Labs Q3 Review: Shares Fall As Brokerages Cut Target Price After Profit Miss

Shares of Divi's Laboratories Ltd. fell after its third-quarter profit declined, missing analysts' estimates, even as brokerages raised concerns over near-term challenges to profitability and a moderate earnings outlook.

That led some brokerages to cut their target price on the company.

The drugmaker saw custom synthesis or compounds prepared on behalf of customers contributing 40% of its revenue in the quarter ended December. The remaining 60% came from generic molecules.

Total revenue fell 32% over a year earlier, while net profit jumped 66% in the October-December quarter. Margins fell from 44% to 23.9% in Q3 FY23.

Divi's shares were trading 2.08% lower on Monday in the pre-open price after the company reported third-quarter numbers on Friday. That compares with an almost unchanged benchmark Sensex.

Of the 25 analysts tracking the company, eight maintain a 'buy,' eight suggest a 'hold,' and nine recommend a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 9.9%.