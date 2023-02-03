ADVERTISEMENT
Divi’s Labs Q3 Results: Profit Falls 66%, Misses Estimates

Divi’s Labs' third-quarter net profit slumped 66% year-on-year to Rs 307 crore,
Divi’s Laboratories Ltd.’s third-quarter profit fell, missing estimates.

The company's third-quarter net profit slumped 66% year-on-year to Rs 307 crore, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 494-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Sequentially, profit fell 38%.

Divi's Laboratories' Key Highlights (YoY)

  • Revenue fell 32% to Rs 1,708 crore compared to an estimate of Rs 1,937 crore.

  • Operating profit declined 63% to Rs 408 crore, against an estimate of Rs 673 crore.

  • Operating margins are at 23.9% versus 44%, and against a forecast of 34.7%.

Shares of Divi’s Labs fell 8.91% on Friday after the quarterly results at 1:05 pm, compared with a 0.75% rise in the benchmark Sensex.

