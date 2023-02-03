ADVERTISEMENT
Divi’s Labs Q3 Results: Profit Falls 66%, Misses Estimates
Divi’s Laboratories Ltd.’s third-quarter profit fell, missing estimates.The company's third-quarter net profit slumped 66% year-on-year to Rs 307 crore, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 494-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.Sequentially, profit fell 38%.
Divi's Laboratories' Key Highlights (YoY)
Revenue fell 32% to Rs 1,708 crore compared to an estimate of Rs 1,937 crore.
Operating profit declined 63% to Rs 408 crore, against an estimate of Rs 673 crore.
Operating margins are at 23.9% versus 44%, and against a forecast of 34.7%.
Shares of Divi’s Labs fell 8.91% on Friday after the quarterly results at 1:05 pm, compared with a 0.75% rise in the benchmark Sensex.
