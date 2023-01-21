Davos 2023: Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma Says Proxy Firm's Advice On His ESOPs 'Ill-Timed'

VS Sharma: I have said it also that I think we underestimated, and I can tell you why we underestimated because in a market where merchant does not pay government is of mentioning sources to the merchant. Why would merchant pay and in fact since our sale team would want to believe that this devices business was not exist, because why would merchant pay, why would they make a business model, then came this Covid where if it was 5% or less contribution of payment from the shop, you do not want to discover the reconciliation, the data analytics, the settlements etc. obligations you like okay ‘4, 5 % aa raha hai’, what would I do. But as soon as it crosses 35 or 40% chasm, you now need on the shop, a person whose phone is on the counter, every payment is done and SMS is not going to be delivered, you know that and then the inbox will be filled. The phone will be locked in the shop. We said here's the device. So, in the local language, helping shopkeeper take mobile payment to genetic high is amazing, and I want to tell you this that we started as a company where our mission was to drive payment in the country. Our ambition was not just that we would be the only one. So, if there was a time when Paytm which was led by wallet and then QR, there was a time when we were asked that would you expand your QR network for the UK so that we will also participate, we said yes, we would like to do it because we are here to champion mobile payments. We are here to champion inclusion. We are here to champion the byproduct of payment which is credit disbursement. So happy to say that we have always remained at the forefront of what small merchants need, small shops need and then this becomes an industry wide innovation. So yes, you are right, the dramatic upswing or the upswing in subscription revenues which we have now even learnt next level what the shopkeeper will need is what is the reason that we are going to see, you are going to see and revenue and profitability become better than what we envisaged and this happened in the last two years. That's why even at the time of IPO we will be able to forecast what we would not have.