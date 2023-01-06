IiAS Questions Paytm Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma's ESOPs, Seeks Clarity From SEBI

A proxy advisory firm has raised questions on Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma’s stake in the parent firm One97 Communications Ltd., as well as the employee stock options granted to him by the company ahead of the initial public offering.

Sharma is the founder and chief executive officer of One97 Communications, but is not classified as promoter, according to the stock exchange disclosure. As a non-retiring director, Sharma chairs the company’s board and has the right to a board seat if he holds at least 2.5% stake.

Effectively, he enjoys the rights of a promoter without the responsibilities and restrictions, Institutional Investor Advisory Services Ltd. said in a blog on Friday.

Is he then eligible to receive stock options?

“Our question… is neither driven by the company’s performance nor the quantum of stock options granted to him—it relates to a possible regulatory arbitrage that may need to be bridged by the regulators,” IiAS said in the blog.

Calls and WhatsApp texts to Paytm for a comment on IiAS' concerns remained unanswered.

According to Paytm’s Articles of Association, Sharma gets a board seat if he has 3.1 million shares, equivalent to at least 2.5% stake, of the company and is involved in an executive capacity. He can continue to be on Paytm’s board even if he meets only one condition, IiAS said in its blog.

“The shareholding threshold of 2.5% is low, especially when regulations require at least 10% shareholding to convene an EGM [extraordinary general meeting], propose a resolution, or file for oppression and mismanagement,” IiAS wrote in the blog. “According to Paytm’s AoA, even the private equity firms invested in the business get a board seat only if they maintain a shareholding of at least 10%.”

Therein lies a second concern raised by IiAS.