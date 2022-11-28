ADVERTISEMENT
BSE Gets SEBI Nod To Name Sundararaman Ramamurthy As MD & CEO
Ramamurthy's appointment is subject to acceptance of the offer made and approval from shareholders of the BSE.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India has approved the appointment of Sundararaman Ramamurthy as the managing director and chief executive officer of BSE Ltd.
The appointment is subject to the acceptance of the offer made to him and fulfillment of terms and conditions, including approval from the shareholders of BSE Ltd., it said in an exchange filing.
Ashishkumar Chauhan held the post until July, when he resigned to take charge as the new managing director and chief executive officer at the National Stock Exchange.
The BSE board allowed Chauhan to cut short his tenure, which was originally set to end in November, according to a senior executive at the bourse, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. He was serving his second term.
