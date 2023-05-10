Birlasoft Is In Revamp Mode For Growth Amid IT Slowdown, Says CEO Angan Guha

The Pune-based IT services firm recently hired Kamini Shah as chief financial officer, and plans are in place to bring in a new chief growth officer and chief operating officer in the next three to four months.

The reorganisation is visible outside the corner office as well.

According to Guha, Birlasoft has identified 60 growth leaders in the middle management—consider them as lieutenants in charge of driving performance in the bullpen. About half of these leaders were groomed internally, while the rest are external hires. “So, it’s a mix of promoting internal leaders as well as getting external talent,” Guha said.

The biggest change, however, will be in how Birlasoft operates—from vertically stacked to geography-focused. The U.S. business, which brings in about 85% of the IT company’s total revenue, will be split into four verticals—financial services, manufacturing, healthcare, and energy and utilities—and their leaders will report to a North America CEO.

“For the Rest of World CEO, we may decide to either go the vertical way or we may decide to go the country way,” Guha said. “That decision we will take when the new leader comes in.”