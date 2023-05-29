Adani Transmission Q4 Results: Profit Rises 85.5% To Rs 439.6 Crore

"The exceptional resilience of the Adani Group's business model has once again been validated by our strong financial performance," said Gautam Adani, chairman of Adani Group.

"We are leaders in the transmission and distribution space and have consistently set new industry standards in efficiency, performance, and asset development," Adani said. "Adani Transmission is well-positioned to deliver exponential growth, and we are working towards fulfilling our nation’s massive electricity needs and strengthening our position as a world class utility."