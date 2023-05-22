Adani Stocks Surge After Supreme Court Panel Dismisses Systemic Risk
The Supreme Court-appointed panel concluded that there was no systemic risk for the Adani Group companies based on SEBI's findings
Adani Group companies surged on Monday after the panel appointed by the country's highest court dismissed systemic risk in the stocks.
The Supreme Court-appointed panel concluded that, based on SEBI's findings, volatility in the Adani stocks after the Hindenburg Research report did not lead to any systemic risk.
"The events related to Adani Group companies did not have any significant impact at the systemic level," the panel led by Justice Abhay Manohar Sapre said in the report.
Adani Wilmar Ltd. led the pack with 8.78% gains, followed by Adani Enterprises Ltd., which advanced 7.36%.
However, ACC Ltd. was the lowest in the pack with a 0.9% gain.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.