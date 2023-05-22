Adani Stocks Surge After Supreme Court Panel Dismisses Systemic Risk

Adani Group companies surged on Monday after the panel appointed by the country's highest court dismissed systemic risk in the stocks.

The Supreme Court-appointed panel concluded that, based on SEBI's findings, volatility in the Adani stocks after the Hindenburg Research report did not lead to any systemic risk.

"The events related to Adani Group companies did not have any significant impact at the systemic level," the panel led by Justice Abhay Manohar Sapre said in the report.