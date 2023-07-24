BQPrimeBusiness NewsAarti Drugs Buyback: All You Need To Know
ADVERTISEMENT

Aarti Drugs Buyback: All You Need To Know

The company announced a buyback of 6,65,000 equity shares or 0.72% of its paid-up share capital, on July 21.

24 Jul 2023, 1:56 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The record date for the proposed buyback is August 4. (Source: Unsplash)</p></div>
The record date for the proposed buyback is August 4. (Source: Unsplash)

Aarti Drugs Ltd.'s promoters are expected to take part in the buyback that the company announced at a premium of more than 76% to its Friday's closing price.

The company said it would buyback 6,65,000 equity shares, or 0.72%, of its paid-up share capital, on July 21. The record date for the proposed buyback is Aug. 4, according to an exchange filing.

Shares of Aarti Drugs hit a fresh 52-week high on Monday following the announcement of the buyback and its first-quarter results. Share prices surged over 19% to Rs 609 apiece, still far away from the offered buyback price.

All you need to know

  • The company has approved the buyback of 6.65 lakh fully paid-up equity shares, representing 0.72% of its existing capital.

  • The price for the buyback is set at Rs 900 per share, aggregating up to Rs 59.85 crore.

  • This is 5.1% of the fully paid-up equity share capital and free reserves, as per the consolidated balance sheet.

  • The promoter and promoter group are participating in the proposed buyback.

  • The buyback is to take place on a proportionate basis through a tender offer as per the prescribed buyback regulations.

  • The option to apply for a buyback would extend to all equity shareholders/beneficiary owners who hold shares on the record date, which is August 4.

  • The current promoter holding is 58.7%.

  • Public shareholding is 41.3%.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT