Aarti Drugs Buyback: All You Need To Know
The company said it would buyback 6,65,000 equity shares, or 0.72%, of its paid-up share capital, on July 21. The record date for the proposed buyback is Aug. 4, according to an exchange filing.
Shares of Aarti Drugs hit a fresh 52-week high on Monday following the announcement of the buyback and its first-quarter results. Share prices surged over 19% to Rs 609 apiece, still far away from the offered buyback price.
All you need to know
The company has approved the buyback of 6.65 lakh fully paid-up equity shares, representing 0.72% of its existing capital.
The price for the buyback is set at Rs 900 per share, aggregating up to Rs 59.85 crore.
This is 5.1% of the fully paid-up equity share capital and free reserves, as per the consolidated balance sheet.
The promoter and promoter group are participating in the proposed buyback.
The buyback is to take place on a proportionate basis through a tender offer as per the prescribed buyback regulations.
The option to apply for a buyback would extend to all equity shareholders/beneficiary owners who hold shares on the record date, which is August 4.
The current promoter holding is 58.7%.
Public shareholding is 41.3%.