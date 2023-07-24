Aarti Drugs Buyback: All You Need To Know

Aarti Drugs Ltd.'s promoters are expected to take part in the buyback that the company announced at a premium of more than 76% to its Friday's closing price.

The company said it would buyback 6,65,000 equity shares, or 0.72%, of its paid-up share capital, on July 21. The record date for the proposed buyback is Aug. 4, according to an exchange filing.

Shares of Aarti Drugs hit a fresh 52-week high on Monday following the announcement of the buyback and its first-quarter results. Share prices surged over 19% to Rs 609 apiece, still far away from the offered buyback price.

All you need to know