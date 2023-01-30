Budget 2023: How To Read The Entire Budget Document On Your Mobile Phone?

To read the entire budget document on your mobile phone, first, you need to download the Union Budget Mobile App either from Apple App Store or Google Play Store. You can also download the app from the Union Budget’s Web Portal which is www.Indiabudget.Gov.In.

At present, the app contains data about the 2021–2022 and 2022–2023 budgets. Following below is the guideline on how to read the entire budget online: