Budget 2023: How To Read The Entire Budget Document On Your Mobile Phone?
The entire Union Budget 2023 will be presented in a paperless form. Read on to know how to read it on your mobile phones.
Just a couple of days before the presentation of the Union Budget 2023, the Union Ministry of Finance said that this year's budget will be presented in a paperless form. Following Nirmala Sitharaman's speech at the Parliament, the entire budget will be made available to the public on a mobile application called Union Budget Mobile App. The app would give users access to the entire set of budget documents. Further, the application may be downloaded on the iOS and Android operating systems.
“Like the previous two Union Budgets, Union Budget 2023-24 will also be delivered in paperless form. The Union Budget 2023-24 is to be presented on 1st February, 2023,” tweeted the Ministry of Finance.
How To Read The Entire Budget Document On Mobile Phone?
To read the entire budget document on your mobile phone, first, you need to download the Union Budget Mobile App either from Apple App Store or Google Play Store. You can also download the app from the Union Budget’s Web Portal which is www.Indiabudget.Gov.In.
At present, the app contains data about the 2021–2022 and 2022–2023 budgets. Following below is the guideline on how to read the entire budget online:
Step 1: Visit https://www.indiabudget.gov.in
Step 2: Choose Budget Speeches
Step 3: Look for the 2023-2024 PDF file
Step 4: Hit open and read
According to reports, the application, which has been downloaded more than a hundred thousand times on Android, would let users read the document in both Hindi and English.
Additionally, all the 14 budget documents, including the Demand for Grants (DG), the finance bill as stipulated by the Constitution, and the annual financial statement (commonly referred to as a budget), will be accessible on the app for MPs and the general public to access without difficulty using the most basic digital convenience.
Features Of The App
The application enables users to easily search, download and even print the budget papers.
The app includes a table of contents and external links, and users can zoom in and out of documents if necessary.
Bidirectional scrolling is another feature of the Union Budget Mobile App.
Users can read the budget both in Hindi or English.