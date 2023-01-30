Budget 2023: Date, Time, How To Watch Live

The Union Budget 2023 is soon going to be announced. Read on to know the time, date and where you can watch it live.

Updated On 30 Jan 2023

Union Budget 2023

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all prepared to present the Union Budget 2023. This will be the last complete budget of the Modi government before Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

Union Budget 2023: Date & Time

The union budget 2023 will be presented on 1st February 2023. The budget presentation typically starts at 11 AM. This year too, the budget will be presented at 11 AM.

Union Budget 2023: Venue

The union budget 2023 will be presented by our finance minister Nirmala Sitaraman in the Parliament.

Union Budget 2023: Where To Watch It Live On TV?

Sitharaman's speech will be broadcast live on Lok Sabha TV, Rajya Sabha TV, DD News, and Sansad TV among other channels.

Union Budget 2023: Where To Watch It Live Online?

To watch the live streaming of the 2023 union budget presentation, you can visit the official YouTube channel of PIB as well as the official Twitter and YouTube channels of Lok Sabha and Sansad TV.

Did You Know?

In 2020 – 21, Sitharaman set a record for giving the longest budget speech when she talked for about 2 hours and 42 minutes. In fact, she surpassed her own record for the year when she gave her first budget presentation in 2019 and spoke for 2 hours and 17 minutes.

Indian Union Budget

James Wilson, a Scottish economist and politician who worked for the East India Company, provided the British Crown with the first budget in India on April 7, 1860. However, RK Shanmukham Chetty, the finance minister at the time, presented independent India's first budget on November 26, 1947.

