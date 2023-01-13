Budget 2023: Did You Know About The 'Halwa' Ceremony That Commemorates Budget Printing?

In India, it is a common practice to have something sweet to commemorate a special occasion. This tradition goes true even for the process involved in the preparation of the Union Budget and the people associated with this mammoth task. This is called the ‘Halwa’ ceremony.

The Halwa ceremony, which is observed by the Ministry of Finance, marks the commencement of the process of printing the Union Budget. This ceremony is held in the North Block in New Delhi in the presence of the Finance Minister and all other officials who are part of the Budget-making process.

Every year, the Ministry of Finance follows this tradition of organising the Halwa ceremony just days before the Union Budget is presented in the Parliament. As part of the tradition, the halwa (a sweet dish) is prepared in a traditional ‘kadhai’ and served to all the staff members who are involved in the Budget-making process. As a part of the ritual, the Finance Minister stirs the halwa and serves it to the officials. The halwa is prepared and distributed to every staff member as a token to recognise and laud their efforts in preparing the Union Budget.

However, last year the government marked the final stage of the Union Budget-making process by distributing sweets to the core staff due to undergo “lock-in" at their workplaces, instead of conducting the customary Halwa ceremony, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and health safety concerns.