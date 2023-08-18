Oilmax Energy Founder Says Strong Potential Seen In Discovered Small Fields

Oilmax Energy Pvt. expects the discovered small fields tendered by the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons to be the potential medium of growth in the coming years.

The oil and gas producer claims to have turned around two DSF assets—one in Assam and another in Gujarat—after it got possession of them. "We are very optimistic about turning around the DSF fields with our technological expertise, and we plan to bid and win these projects in the next DSF rounds," Founder Chairman and Managing Director Kapil Garg told BQ Prime in an interview.

The holding company of listed Asian Energy Services Ltd. currently has four producing and discovered assets, with three blocks in Assam—Duarmara, Amguri and Tiphuk—and one block in Indrora, Gujarat, that it acquired and turned around.

The exploration company's focus has been to acquire and develop onshore oil and gas blocks in India that are economical or offer a low unit cost per barrel to produce, according to Garg. "With the help of advanced technologies, we have developed the expertise to acquire discovered and producing assets with proven existing reserves with no exploration risks and turn them into producing assets quickly with low upfront investment and a short gestation period."

In 2021, Oilmax acquired 50% of the non-producing Amguri field in Assam, which it claims to have restarted and commercialised within two months. It had seen no production in the 10 years before that.

The production went from zero barrels of oil equivalent per day to 2,150 boepd as of September 2022. Now, major upsides have been found, on account of which production is expected to increase to 2,850 boepd in the current financial year, the Oilmax founder said.