Minova Runaya Plans To Make India Its Export Hub For Ground-Support Products

Minova Runaya Pvt. is planning to invest Rs 300 crore on the expansion of ground support and strengthening products for the mining and infrastructure sectors as it looks to make India its "export hub" for its products.

The joint venture between manufacturing start-up Runaya and UK-based Minova sees strong demand emerging from rail, roads, mines and underground tunnel segments, which will help grow its revenue fourfold in the next three to four years.

The manufacturer also sees strong potential emerging from the hydropower projects from the Himalayan region, Minova Runaya Chairperson Naivedya Agarwal told BQ Prime in an interview.

The geological conditions over there present opportunities to strengthen the base and structure of existing and upcoming hydropower projects; and prevent occurrence of landslides. It is in discussion with the government officials and is hopeful of bagging few orders in the area, according to Agarwal.