Ukraine Says 49 Killed By Russian Missile In Eastern Region
At least 47 people were killed in a Russian missile strike on the eastern Kharkiv region on Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Telegram.
(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine said at least 49 people were killed when a Russian missile struck the eastern Kharkiv region in one of the deadliest attacks against Ukraine’s civilian population in months.
Another seven people in the village of Hroze near the city of Kupyansk were wounded, Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on local television Thursday.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned the strike, saying on Telegram that it was “a completely deliberate act of terrorism.” The Ukrainian leader is currently in Spain to meet with European leaders and press for continued support against Russia’s invasion.
(Adds updated death toll from first paragraph)
