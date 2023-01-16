Deadly Plane Crash Adds to Nepal’s Notoriously Bad Safety Record

Sunday’s was the 11th fatal plane crash in Nepal in as many years, Aviation Safety Network data show. Yeti Airlines was also operating a flight that crashed in 2008 at Lukla’s Tenzing-Hillary Airport, which has a runway that angles down toward a valley and is regarded as one of the world’s most dangerous airports. Eighteen passengers and crew died in that crash. Others include a US-Bangla Airways flight from Dhaka that crashed in Kathmandu in 2018, killing 51 people.