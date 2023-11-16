Xi Says China Seeks To Be Friends With U.S., Won’t Fight ‘Hot War’
“China does not seek spheres of influence and will not fight a cold war or a hot war with anyone,” Xi said.
(Bloomberg) -- President Xi Jinping said China wants to be friends with the US and said his nation won’t fight a war with anyone, one of his clearest remarks yet proclaiming a desire for peaceful ties between the world’s two largest economies.
“Whatever stage of development it may reach, China will never pursue hegemony or expansion, and will never impose its will on others,” Xi said during a speech in San Francisco on Wednesday, shortly after he met with US President Joe Biden. “China does not seek spheres of influence and will not fight a cold war or a hot war with anyone.”
The remarks at a dinner with business leaders alongside the APEC summit gave Xi the chance to talk up the Asian nation to some of the most influential investors on the planet. So far, China’s post-pandemic reopening has failed to spur the level of global growth many had hoped it would deliver.
“The number one question for us is, are we adversaries or partners?” Xi said, referring to US-China ties. “If one sees the other side as a primary competitor, the most consequential geopolitical challenge and the pacing threat, it will only lead to misinformed policy making, misguided actions and unwanted results.”
Beijing has stepped up efforts to attract foreign investors this year, pledging again this week to strengthen policies to attract overseas capital. But its tightening of national security controls and state messaging that foreign actors pose spy risks — along with years of policy crackdowns — have left some skeptical.
The event came hours after Xi wrapped up an afternoon of talks with Biden aimed at stabilizing turbulence in the bilateral relationship.
Biden said the two countries had come to important agreements on fighting fentanyl distribution, resuming military to military communications at a senior level, and establishing an understanding where either leader could call the other directly to resolve any miscommunication.
China described the meetings as a “candid and in-depth exchange of views” and said “one country’s success is an opportunity for the other,” according to a statement released by the nation’s Foreign Ministry.
It wasn’t all warm words. At the conclusion of his press conference Wednesday after the meeting, Biden said he still believed his Chinese counterpart was a dictator, casting a shadow over the talks.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.