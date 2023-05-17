World Telecommunication Day 2023: Theme, History, Significance

Here are some ways you can celebrate World Telecommunication and Information Society Day:

Learn about the history of telecommunications: The history of telecommunications is a long and fascinating one. You can learn about the early days of telegraphy and telephony, as well as the development of the internet.

Get involved in your community: There are many ways you can get involved in your community and help to bridge the digital divide. You can volunteer at a local library or community center.

Use social media to raise awareness: Social media is a powerful tool that can be used to raise awareness of the importance of information and communication technologies. Share information about World Telecommunication and Information Society Day on your social media channels, and encourage your friends to get involved.