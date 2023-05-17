World Telecommunication Day 2023: Theme, History, Significance
World Telecommunication and Information Society Day (WTISD) is an annual observance that is celebrated on May 17
World Telecommunication and Information Society Day (WTISD) is an annual observance that is celebrated on May 17 to raise awareness about the importance of telecommunications and the role of information and communication technologies (ICTs) in promoting social and economic development worldwide. The theme for World Telecommunication and Information Society Day 2023 is "Empowering the least developed countries through information and communication technologies."
World Telecommunication Day 2023: History
May 17 is the anniversary of the signing of the first International Telegraph Convention and the creation of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU). According to the United Nations, World Telecommunication Day has been celebrated annually on May 17, since 1969. It marked the founding of ITU and the signing of the first International Telegraph Convention in 1865. However, it was in November 2005 when the World Summit on the Information Society called upon the UN General Assembly to declare the date as World Information Society Day.
World Telecommunication Day 2023: Significance
The observance of WTISD involves various activities and events worldwide, including conferences, seminars, workshops, and exhibitions. These events bring together policymakers, industry experts, technology enthusiasts, and the general public to discuss emerging trends, challenges, and opportunities in the field of telecommunications and information society.
WTISD aims to highlight the possibilities and opportunities that ICTs offer in bridging the digital divide, promoting inclusivity, and achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). It emphasises the importance of universal access to information and communication technologies, especially in developing countries, to reduce inequalities and empower individuals and communities.
World Telecommunication Day 2023: How to celebrate
Here are some ways you can celebrate World Telecommunication and Information Society Day:
Learn about the history of telecommunications: The history of telecommunications is a long and fascinating one. You can learn about the early days of telegraphy and telephony, as well as the development of the internet.
Get involved in your community: There are many ways you can get involved in your community and help to bridge the digital divide. You can volunteer at a local library or community center.
Use social media to raise awareness: Social media is a powerful tool that can be used to raise awareness of the importance of information and communication technologies. Share information about World Telecommunication and Information Society Day on your social media channels, and encourage your friends to get involved.