World No-Tobacco Day 2023: Date, Theme, History, Significance

In 1987, the WHO Member States established World No Tobacco Day with the aim of raising international awareness about the widespread tobacco epidemic and the avoidable suffering and loss of life it causes.

To make it as a global campaign, The World Health Assembly adopted Resolution WHA40.38 in 1987, designating April 7, 1988 as the inaugural "World No Smoking Day." Recognising the significance of this initiative, Resolution WHA42.19 was subsequently passed in 1988, urging the annual observance of World No Tobacco Day on 31 May each year.