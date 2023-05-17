World Hypertension Day 2023: Meaning, Symptoms, Treatment, Objectives

Lifestyle changes can help lower high blood pressure. However, it is always recommended to seek the advice of medical practitioner before making any changes. Changes such as eating a healthy, low-salt diet, losing weight, being physically active and quitting tobacco may help curb hypertension. Doctor may recommend additional medicines to people with high blood pressure.

Additionally, one can reduce the risks of hypertension by reducing and managing stress, getting blood pressure checked regularly, treating high blood pressure along with managing other medical conditions.