World Hypertension Day 2023: Meaning, Symptoms, Treatment, Objectives
World Hypertension Day is an annual observance held on May 17.
World Hypertension Day is an annual observance held on May 17 to raise awareness about hypertension. Hypertension is also known as high blood pressure. The day aims to educate people about the importance of preventing and managing hypertension. The theme for World Hypertension Day 2023 is "Measure Your Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer." The theme focuses on tackling low awareness rates worldwide.
World Hypertension Day 2023: Meaning
Hypertension is a condition characterised by persistently high blood pressure, where the force of blood against the artery walls is too high. It is often called the 'silent killer' because it usually has no strong symptoms but can lead to severe health complications if left untreated. Hypertension is a major risk factor for heart disease, stroke, and other chronic diseases. It can be controlled with lifestyle changes and medication. Early detection and treatment of hypertension can help to prevent serious health problems.
World Hypertension Day 2023: Symptoms
Hypertension has no noticeable symptoms and it can be a silent condition for many individuals. However, in cases of significantly elevated blood pressure, certain symptoms may result in headaches, blurred vision, chest pain. Monitoring your blood pressure is the most effective method to determine if you have high blood pressure. Individuals with extremely high blood pressure, typically measuring 180/120 or higher, may experience more symptoms such as dizziness, difficulty breathing, nausea, vomiting, buzzing in the ears, abnormal heart rhythm.
World Hypertension Day 2023: Treatment and Prevention
Lifestyle changes can help lower high blood pressure. However, it is always recommended to seek the advice of medical practitioner before making any changes. Changes such as eating a healthy, low-salt diet, losing weight, being physically active and quitting tobacco may help curb hypertension. Doctor may recommend additional medicines to people with high blood pressure.
Additionally, one can reduce the risks of hypertension by reducing and managing stress, getting blood pressure checked regularly, treating high blood pressure along with managing other medical conditions.
World Hypertension Day 2023: Objectives
On World Hypertension Day, various organisations, including medical societies, health authorities, and NGOs spread awareness and promote healthy lifestyle practices that can help prevent and control hypertension. These activities may include public health campaigns, educational programs, free blood pressure screenings, distribution of informational materials, and social media campaigns.