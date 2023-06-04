World Environment Day 2023: Theme, Host Country, History, Importance
World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5 every year for encouraging awarenes for the protection of the environment.
World Environment Day is an annual event led by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP). It is celebrated on June 5 for encouraging awareness and action for the protection of the environment. This year marks 50th anniversary of the event.
World Environment Day 2023: Theme
The theme of World Environment Day 2023 is "Solutions to plastic pollution" with the hashtag #BeatPlasticPollution. Plastic pollution is a major environmental problem. Every year, millions of tons of plastic waste end up in our oceans, landfills, and waterways. This plastic can harm wildlife, pollute our air and water, and contribute to climate change.
World Environment Day 2023: Host Country
Each year, World Environment Day is hosted by a different country, with the host country taking the lead in organising events, activities, and campaigns to raise awareness about environmental issues and encourage action. The host country also chooses a specific theme to focus on throughout the year.
The host country for World Environment Day 2023 is Côte d'Ivoire, in partnership with the Netherlands. Côte d'Ivoire has banned the production and use of plastic bags, supporting a shift to reusable packaging. The city of Abidjan has started tackling plastic pollution and taking initiatives such as repurposing plastic waste to build classrooms.
World Environment Day: History
IThe World Environment Day was conceptualised at the United Nations Conference on the Human Environment, which took place in Stockholm, Sweden, from June 5 to June 16, 1972. During this conference, the delegates discussed various environmental issues and challenges facing the world. It was on June 5 that the United Nations General Assembly designated it as World Environment Day to mark the beginning of global environmental awareness and action. Since then, World Environment Day has been celebrated annually, with a different theme each year. The first World Environment Day was celebrated in 1973 under the theme "Only One Earth."
World Environment Day: Importance
The importance of World Environment Day has grown in significance and participation across the World. It has become a global platform for governments, organisations, and individuals to showcase their initiatives and projects that promote sustainable practices and address environmental challenges. World Environment Day serves as a reminder that everyone has a role to play in protecting and conserving the environment. It encourages individuals and communities to make conscious choices and take actions that contribute to a sustainable future for our planet.
World Environment Day: How To Celebrate
Here are some ideas on how to celebrate World Environment Day:
Attend a local event or virtual event: Many communities hold events on World Environment Day to raise awareness about environmental issues. You can find a list of events near you or check out seminars on World Environment Day
Get involved in a cleanup: There are many NGOs that organise cleanups on World Environment Day. The theme of World Environment Day 2023 is beating plastic pollution. Check out organisations who will be holding clean-ups and volunteer for the cause.
Reduce your impact on the environment: Recycle compost, conserve water, and using less energy. Make a commitment to make some changes in your life on World Environment Day and stick it to.
Educate others about the environment: Educate and get more people to join the cause by explaining importance of protecting the environment. Talk to your friends, family, and co-workers about environmental issues, and encourage them to take action.
Support businesses that are committed to sustainability: There are many businesses that are committed to sustainability. When you make purchases, choose businesses that are making an effort to reduce their environmental impact.
