World Environment Day 2023: Theme, Host Country, History, Importance

Each year, World Environment Day is hosted by a different country, with the host country taking the lead in organising events, activities, and campaigns to raise awareness about environmental issues and encourage action. The host country also chooses a specific theme to focus on throughout the year.

The host country for World Environment Day 2023 is Côte d'Ivoire, in partnership with the Netherlands. Côte d'Ivoire has banned the production and use of plastic bags, supporting a shift to reusable packaging. The city of Abidjan has started tackling plastic pollution and taking initiatives such as repurposing plastic waste to build classrooms.