World Day Against Child Labour 2023: History, Theme, Significance, How To Help

World Day Against Child Labour is significant because it is an opportunity to raise awareness of the ill-effects of child labour and to call for action to eliminate child labour. Child labour can have a devastating impact on children's physical, mental, and emotional health. It can also lead to school dropout, poverty, and social exclusion. It is essential to ensure that all children get the right opportunities in terms of education. Education plays a vital role in breaking the cycle of poverty and providing children with better opportunities for a brighter future. The significance of World Day Against Child Labour is to raise a voice for the betterment of children who are the future of the nation.