World Day Against Child Labour 2023: History, Theme, Significance, How To Help
World Day Against Child Labour is significant because it is an opportunity to raise awareness of the ill-effects of child labour
World Day Against Child Labour is an annual observance held on 12 June to raise awareness of the global extent of child labour and the action and efforts needed to eliminate it. It was established by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) in 2002.
World Day Against Child Labour 2023: Theme
The theme for World Day Against Child Labour 2023 is "Social Justice for All. End Child Labour!". The focus of this year's observance is on the link between social justice and child labour. The ILO says that child labour is a violation of social justice, and eliminating child labour is essential to building a more just world. This World Day Against Child Labour, the ILO is calling for the following:
International action to achieve social justice taking child labour elimination as one of its important elements.
Provide all children with legal protection against all forms of child labour.
Effective implementation of the Durban Call to Action.
World Day Against Child Labour 2023: History
In 2002, the ILO initiated the World Day Against Child Labour with the purpose of drawing attention to the widespread issue of child labor worldwide and emphasising the actions and efforts required to eradicate it. The global commitment to putting an end to child labour was further reinforced in 2015 with the adoption of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by world leaders. One of the goals of sustainable development aims to completely eliminate child labor in all its forms by the year 2025.
World Day Against Child Labour 2023: Significance
World Day Against Child Labour is significant because it is an opportunity to raise awareness of the ill-effects of child labour and to call for action to eliminate child labour. Child labour can have a devastating impact on children's physical, mental, and emotional health. It can also lead to school dropout, poverty, and social exclusion. It is essential to ensure that all children get the right opportunities in terms of education. Education plays a vital role in breaking the cycle of poverty and providing children with better opportunities for a brighter future. The significance of World Day Against Child Labour is to raise a voice for the betterment of children who are the future of the nation.
World Day Against Child Labour 2023: How To Help
Here's how you can do your bit to eliminate child labour:
Educate yourself and others: There are many resources available to help you learn more about child labour, including the ILO's official website and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) website.
Support NGOs working for this cause: There are many NGOs working to end child labour around the world. Volunteer or help them spread awareness.
Buy fair trade products: Fair trade products are produced in a way that protects workers' rights, including the right of children to be free from child labour.
Be aware of the signs of child labour: Children who are working may be withdrawn from school, have bruises or other injuries, or be dressed in old or dirty clothing. If you suspect that a child is working, report it to the appropriate authorities.