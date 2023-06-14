World Blood Donor Day 2023: Theme, History, Significance, Host Country, How To Help
World Blood Donor Day is celebrated every year on June 14. It is a day to thank blood donors for their life-saving gifts of blood.
World Blood Donor Day is celebrated every year on June 14. It is a day to raise awareness of the need for safe blood and blood products for transfusion. The event is to also thank voluntary, unpaid blood donors who are the backbone of the blood supply. They donate blood without expecting anything in return. Their gifts of blood save lives every day.
World Blood Donor Day 2023: Theme and Host Country
The theme for World Blood Donor Day 2023 is "Give blood, give plasma, share life, share often." This theme focuses on the importance of giving blood and plasma regularly to create a safe and sustainable blood supply. The host country for World Blood Donor Day 2023 is Algeria through its National Blood Transfusion Service.
World Blood Donor Day 2023: History
The World Blood Donor Day was established by the World Health Organisation (WHO), the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies in 2004. June 14 was chosen to honour the birth of Karl Landsteiner who was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 1930 for his discovery of the ABO blood group system. The first World Blood Donor Day was observed in 2004.
World Blood Donor Day 2023: Significance
World Blood Donor Day 2023 is significant because the world is continually grappling with health crises, wherein the demand for blood and blood products are more than the donors or supply. Blood donors play an integral role in health care systems, providing a life-line for patients requiring transfusions due to medical conditions, surgical procedures, or emergencies. The occasion, endorsed by the United Nations and global health organisations aims to encourage people worldwide to become life-savers by donating blood.
Celebrating World Blood Donor Day 2023 involves much more than recognising the invaluable contribution of blood donors. It is also a call to action. Health experts and hospitals organise awareness campaigns, seminars, and workshops to stress on the significance of regular blood donation. Such initiatives could dispel myths, address fears, and concerns that potential donors may have.
World Blood Donor Day 2023: How To Help
If you are healthy and able to donate blood, please consider doing so. It is a simple act that can make a big difference. WHO has laid down a few things that every individual can do:
Be a voluntary blood donor. Commit to being a regular donor and give blood throughout the year.
Encourage your friends and family to become regular blood donors.
Volunteer with the blood service to reach out to members of your community, provide care to donors, and help manage blood donation drives.
Find out your blood type and register as a blood donor.
Give a shoutout on social media to raise awareness.