AI, Robots and Satellite Sensors Are Helping in the Fight Against Wildfires

“Technology could play a big role [in wildfire management],” Clerico says. “The demand is fueled by the problem, and the problem unfortunately is at historically bad levels.”Indeed, wildfires have cost Europe an estimated €4.1 billion ($4.43 billion) so far this year, fueled by extreme heat that has seared the Mediterranean from Greece to Spain. In Maui, at least 115 died in a firestorm that engulfed the town of Lahaina last month. And while the economic and human toll has been lower, Canada has seen a record swath of forest burn, releasing as much carbon dioxide as Mexico emits in a year.The problem is expected to get worse as climate change causes temperatures to rise and drought to become more frequent. An analysis, coauthored by the United Nations in 2022, warned that the global risk of cataclysmic wildfires will increase as much as 57% by the end of the century. In addition to climate change upping the risks, human infrastructure is as well, particularly power lines.