Reddit Blackout Begins as Forums Protest Charges for Developers

Reddit wants to charge developers of third-party apps, such as Apollo and Sync — which have been built to help users navigate the sprawling site — for pulling in data such as user posts and reader comments. The apps’ developers say the API charges are prohibitive. Apollo, for example, claims it would be forced to pay Reddit $20 million per year. A Reddit post on the r/ApolloApp group on Friday said the app would be forced to close down. Others have said the same.