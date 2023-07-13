Who Was Sita Dahal? Nepal PM Prachanda’s Wife Who Passed Away
The wife of Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', Sita Dahal, passed away on Wednesday. She was 69
Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda''s wife Sita Dahal, died on Wednesday at 8.33 am. She was 69. Sita, who had been ill for a long time, was undergoing treatment at Norvic International Hospital in Kathmandu. Sita was an adviser to the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre)
Sita Dahal, wife of Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', passed away today after suffering a cardiac arrest following prolonged illness. pic.twitter.com/zqLL9FJTlN— ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2023
Sita Dahal's death
Sita Dahal was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday morning. According to Prime Minister Prachanda's personal physician Professor Dr Yuvraj Sharma, Sita suffered cardiac arrest at 8 am on Wednesday and could not be revived despite resuscitation. Sita was also suffering from a rare neurological condition. Sita's body was kept at the party central office in Paris Danda, Koteshwar from 11 am to 1 pm to pay the final tributes.
She was cremated at Pasuhpati Aryaghat with state honours in the same afternoon. The funeral pyre was lit by Prime Minister Dahal and their daughters Renu and Ganga.
In 2021, Sita had undergone treatment in India in and also received treatment at the Baltimore-based John Hopkins Hospital in the United States of America in 2020. In June 2018, she was also taken to Singapore for treatment.
Sita Dahal, spouse of Nepal PM, cremated with state honours— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) July 12, 2023
Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/HCSbnFLkB1#SitaDahal #Nepal pic.twitter.com/8Ed2y7zVrH
à¤¯à¤¸à¤°à¥ à¤à¤°à¤¿à¤¯à¥ à¤¸à¥à¤¤à¤¾à¤à¥ à¤ à¤¨à¥à¤¤à¥à¤¯à¤·à¥à¤à¤¿, à¤à¤® à¤¶à¤¾à¤¨à¥à¤¤à¤¿ !!â¤ð¸ð [à¤«à¥à¤à¥à¤«à¤¿à¤à¤°] pic.twitter.com/pyGhOb6DZ6— Aryal (@AnjanAryal43) July 12, 2023
Sita Dahal's Neurological condition
Sita Dahal was suffering from Progressive Supranuclear Palsy along with Parkinsonism, Diabetes Mellitus-II and Hypertension for a long time. Progressive supranuclear palsy is a rare neurological condition that can cause problems with balance, movement, vision, speech and swallowing. It is caused by the death of nerve cells in certain areas of the brain. PSP is often misdiagnosed as Parkinson's disease or Alzheimer's disease in the early stages.
The exact cause of PSP is still unknown, and there is currently no cure for the condition. Treatment primarily focuses on managing the symptoms and providing supportive care. Medications may be prescribed to help alleviate specific symptoms such as parkinsonism, depression, or sleep disturbances.
The progression of PSP is generally slow but steady, and the average life expectancy after diagnosis is around 7 to 9 years, although this can vary. The severity and rate of progression of symptoms can also vary among individuals.
Sita Dahal's family
Sita is survived by Prime Minister Prachanda and two daughters, Renu and Ganga. Renu Dahal is currently serving as Mayor of Bharatpur Metropolitan City. Prachanda and Sita had three daughters and one son. Their eldest daughter Gyanu Dahal and son Prakash Dahal have already passed away.
à¤à¤¾à¤µà¥à¤ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤à¤£à¥à¤¡ pic.twitter.com/T3p7uODsx4— Aryal (@AnjanAryal43) July 12, 2023
Sita Dahal passes away: PM Modi condoles death
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered condolences in a tweet, "Extremely saddened to learn about the demise of Mrs. Sita Dahal. I express my sincere condolences to cmprachanda and pray that the departed soul finds eternal peace. Om Shanti." [sic]
Extremely saddened to learn about the demise of Mrs. Sita Dahal. I express my sincere condolences to @cmprachanda and pray that the departed soul finds eternal peace. Om Shanti.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 12, 2023