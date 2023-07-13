Who Was Sita Dahal? Nepal PM Prachanda’s Wife Who Passed Away

Sita Dahal was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday morning. According to Prime Minister Prachanda's personal physician Professor Dr Yuvraj Sharma, Sita suffered cardiac arrest at 8 am on Wednesday and could not be revived despite resuscitation. Sita was also suffering from a rare neurological condition. Sita's body was kept at the party central office in Paris Danda, Koteshwar from 11 am to 1 pm to pay the final tributes.

She was cremated at Pasuhpati Aryaghat with state honours in the same afternoon. The funeral pyre was lit by Prime Minister Dahal and their daughters Renu and Ganga.

In 2021, Sita had undergone treatment in India in and also received treatment at the Baltimore-based John Hopkins Hospital in the United States of America in 2020. In June 2018, she was also taken to Singapore for treatment.