We May Soon Meet The ‘Real Rishi’

Sunak is thus doing politics in reverse — introducing himself to the public taking the highest office in the land. With an election due as soon as the spring, Sunak’s inner team — a tightly knit brain trust that includes James Forsyth, his political secretary, Liam Booth-Smith, his chief of staff, and Isaac Levido, his political guru — is determined to flesh out the public's image of the prime minister with distinctive policies and pivotal speeches. There is a degree of defensiveness about this: The one thing that most people know about him is that he’s extremely rich, an image that has been burnished by leaks to the press, presumably from rival candidates to the Conservative crown, about his wearing £335 ($409) sneakers, for example. But there is also an ambitious strategy: The brain trust recognizes that the Party’s only chance of winning when you’re 15 to 20 points behind in the polls is to make the election as presidential as possible. Focus on the toxic brand that is the Conservative Party and you are doomed. Turn the election into Sunak versus Keir Starmer and you might just pull off a surprise.