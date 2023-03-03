Who Is Sue Gray, the Cat-Loving Senior Civil Servant Who’s Angered Tory MPs?

Before the lockdown parties report, Gray was in charge of several other official investigations. In 2017 she led the inquiry into minister Damian Green’s conduct towards women, the findings of which led to him being told to resign by then Prime Minister Theresa May. Previously, she led an inquiry into former Defence Secretary Liam Fox and the “plebgate” investigation into Andrew Mitchell. In 2011 she also gave Prime Minister David Cameron the all-clear over an £140,000 ($168,000) purchase of land from his neighbour Lord Chadlington, the chief executive of PR firm Huntsworth.