WHO Calls For Action To Protect Children After Cough Syrup-Led Deaths

In the wake of cough-syrup led fatalities among children, the World Health Organisation has issued an "urgent call to action” to countries to detect and respond to incidents of falsified medical products and protect children from contaminated medicines.

This comes after the fatalities were linked to cough syrups and medicines made by manufacturers based in India and Indonesia.

The World Health Organisation said that over the past four months, countries reported several incidents of over-the-counter cough syrups for children with confirmed or suspected contamination with high levels of diethylene glycol (DEG) and ethylene glycol (EG).