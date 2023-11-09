World’s Two Biggest Emitters Hold Key To Success At COP28 Summit

Kerry and Xie have had more than 50 meetings since early 2021, though they’ve worked as diplomats together far longer, having had conversations over seafood in Boston and duck in Beijing as well as during impromptu meetings in airports around the world. Kerry said in July the two have a “special relationship” marked by “great respect for each other” — and recent encounters have been marked with exchanges about each other’s health and well-being. And even last year, when Beijing suspended formal climate negotiations with the US after then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a controversial visit to Taiwan, the two kept talking. “Kerry and I have a friendship for 25 years” and continued private conversations, Xie told reporters at the climate summit in Egypt last year.