What We Know About the US Soldier Who Fled to North Korea

This type of crossing is rare. Many of the other Americans detained in North Korea had either already been in the country as part of a tour for some sort of work assignment. Unauthorized crossings have almost all started in China, which shares a long border with North Korea that is far less heavily patrolled than the Demilitarized Zone between the two Koreas, where hundreds of thousands of troops are positioned on either side of a razor-wire barricade. The most similar incident was nearly 60 years ago when then Army Sergeant Charles Jenkins said he drank about 10 beers and fled his post in 1965 to go across into North Korea so that he wouldn’t have to serve in the Vietnam War. He was in North Korea for about 40 years and soon after he made the crossing, he realized he made a terrible mistake, according to his 2017 obituary in the New York Times.