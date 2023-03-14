What Silicon Valley Bank’s Collapse Means For Climate Tech

Sunrun’s experience, however, also suggests that some banks may be willing to step into the hole left by SVB. “Even starting Friday, you had a lot of other financial institutions that were reaching out for your business, for our business,” said Chief Executive Officer Mary Powell in an interview Monday. “We feel like we’re in a good position.”In the short term, the bank’s collapse also “means probably less service and less accommodation for portfolio companies, and it means higher cost of capital for a credit line,” said Joe Osha, an analyst at Guggenheim. “And that is the big takeaway: This is another lever that’s going to put upward pressure on the cost of capital.”