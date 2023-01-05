What We Know About the ‘Kraken’ Covid Variant XBB.1.5 and Why It’s Causing Concern

It’s unclear if the US experience with XBB.1.5 will extend to other countries. America, unlike many other developed nations, suffers from low vaccination rates. Only 15% of the population aged five and above has received an updated bivalent booster dose. The rate is slightly better among the vulnerable elderly population, including those aged 65 and above, with fewer than four in 10 receiving the shot. Hospitalization rates for Covid are already rising, amid a surge in other winter-season infections like influenza.