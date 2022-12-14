Fusion Is Nuclear Power Without The Meltdowns And Radioactive Waste

Fusion, however, uses as its fuel two isotopes of hydrogen, the universe’s most abundant element. One of the isotopes, deuterium, is readily available in seawater. The other, tritium, can be made by exposing lithium — the same metal used in batteries — to neutrons. Fusion merges those two hydrogen isotopes into helium, with no long-lived waste. Neutrons from the reaction will, over time, render the reactor materials themselves radioactive, but with a far shorter half-life than the waste from a fission plant.