Vespa Mickey Mouse Edition Unveiled On Disney's 100th Anniversary
Italian scooter brand Vespa has partnered with Disney to launch a Disney Mickey Mouse Edition of its scooters.
On the occasion of Disney's 100th Anniversary, Piaggia Group announced an exciting collaboration between Disney and Vespa. Let's take a look at some stunning images of the Disney Mickey Mouse Edition by Vespa.
source: disney.com
Vespa Primavera 50cc, 125cc and 150cc are colored black, red, white and yellow, the same hues that have characterised Walt Disney’s most famous mouse for decades
source: https://www.piaggiogroup.com/
The yellow wheels are reminiscent of Mickey Mouse’s shoes
source: https://www.piaggiogroup.com/
The black mirrors recall Mickey Mouse's unmistakable round ears
source: https://www.piaggiogroup.com/
A graphic pattern outlining the character’s silhouette decorates both sides of the scooter as well as the front.
source: https://www.piaggiogroup.com/
Mickey Mouse’s signature is featured on both the saddle and the front shell
source: https://www.piaggiogroup.com/