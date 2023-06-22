BQPrimeWorldVespa Mickey Mouse Edition Unveiled On Disney's 100th Anniversary
ADVERTISEMENT

Vespa Mickey Mouse Edition Unveiled On Disney's 100th Anniversary

Italian scooter brand Vespa has partnered with Disney to launch a Disney Mickey Mouse Edition of its scooters.

22 Jun 2023, 8:02 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>source:&nbsp;https://www.piaggiogroup.com/</p></div>
source: https://www.piaggiogroup.com/

On the occasion of Disney's 100th Anniversary, Piaggia Group announced an exciting collaboration between Disney and Vespa. Let's take a look at some stunning images of the Disney Mickey Mouse Edition by Vespa.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>source:&nbsp;disney.com</p></div>

source: disney.com

Vespa Primavera 50cc, 125cc and 150cc are colored black, red, white and yellow, the same hues that have characterised Walt Disney’s most famous mouse for decades

<div class="paragraphs"><p>source:&nbsp;https://www.piaggiogroup.com/</p></div>

source: https://www.piaggiogroup.com/

The yellow wheels are reminiscent of Mickey Mouse’s shoes

<div class="paragraphs"><p>source:&nbsp;https://www.piaggiogroup.com/</p></div>

source: https://www.piaggiogroup.com/

The black mirrors recall Mickey Mouse's unmistakable round ears

<div class="paragraphs"><p>source:&nbsp;https://www.piaggiogroup.com/</p></div>

source: https://www.piaggiogroup.com/

A graphic pattern outlining the character’s silhouette decorates both sides of the scooter as well as the front.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>source:&nbsp;https://www.piaggiogroup.com/</p></div>

source: https://www.piaggiogroup.com/

Mickey Mouse’s signature is featured on both the saddle and the front shell

<div class="paragraphs"><p>source:&nbsp;https://www.piaggiogroup.com/</p></div>

source: https://www.piaggiogroup.com/

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT