U.S. Will Continue To Foster Stronger Defence Partnership With India, Says Pentagon
06 Oct 2023, 9:32 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Defence Expo 2022. (Source: Vijay Sartape/ BQ Prime)</p></div>
Defence Expo 2022. (Source: Vijay Sartape/ BQ Prime)

The United States will continue to foster a stronger defence partnership with India, the Pentagon said on Friday.

“We very much appreciate our relationship with India on a defence level. We continue to foster a stronger defence partnership with India and that is something that I think you'll continue to see us do going forward,” Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder told reporters at a news conference.

In 1997, defence trade between India and the U.S. was almost negligible, today it stands above $20 billion.

Responding to a question, Ryder said China remains the “pacing challenge” for the Department of Defense.

“We do appreciate the partnership that we have with India and other countries in the Indo-Pacific region when it comes to preserving individual nations' sovereignty and abiding by the international rules-based order that has preserved peace and stability for many years,” he said.

