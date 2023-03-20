U.S. Welcomes Sharm El Sheikh Meeting Between Israeli And Palestinian Officials

The United States on Sunday welcomed the Shar El Sheikh meeting between Israeli and Palestinian Authority officials.

"The participants noted that meetings at this level have not taken place in nearly a decade and that these meetings are building toward establishing a series of understandings upon which to deescalate tension," Adrienne Watson, spokesperson of the National Security Council, White House, said in a statement.

"We welcome the meeting and understandings reached today in Sharm El Sheikh between senior political and security officials of Israel and the Palestinian Authority," he said, adding that this was the second such meeting in this format with participation by senior officials from the United States, Egypt, and Jordan.

This followed the gathering in Aqaba three weeks ago.

"We look forward to continuing these discussions as we enter the holy months of Ramadan, Passover, and Easter and over the months to follow," Watson said.