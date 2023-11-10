U.S. To Press India On Countering China More In Asian Waterways

The US and India will, as part of the annual 2+2 dialogue, also review an initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies and are likely to discuss President Joe Biden’s proposed visit to India next year during the country’s Republic Day celebrations, Indian officials said. The White House hasn’t confirmed whether Biden will attend the annual military and cultural parade, held on Jan. 26, as India’s guest of honor. Barack Obama was the last US president to attend the ceremony in 2015.