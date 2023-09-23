US to Keep a Distance From India-Canada Dispute, Signum’s Myers Says

Canada and India relations have been strained over the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen who was shot on June 18 in Surrey, a suburb of Vancouver. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said this week there’s “credible” evidence that links to the Indian government to the murder of Nijjar, who was an advocate for an independent Sikh nation in northwestern India. “Any involvement of a foreign government in the killing of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil is an unacceptable violation of our sovereignty,” Trudeau said.